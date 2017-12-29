Self-healing glass: a smashing idea from Japan

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Tokyo
A JAPANESE researcher has developed - by accident- a new type of glass that can be repaired simply by pressing it back together after it cracks.
The discovery opens the way for super-durable glass that could triple the lifespan of everyday products like car windows,
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo