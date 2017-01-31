You are here
Silicon Valley pits money and muscle against Trump's immigration order
While some are ready to open tech centres overseas, others are organising massive "Tech Against Trump" rally
San Francisco
SILICON Valley took the lead over the weekend in corporate resistance to President Donald Trump's clampdown on immigration, financing legal opposition, criticising the plan, as well as helping employees ensnared by his executive order.
In an industry that has long
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg