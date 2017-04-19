You are here

Home > Technology

Silver Lake closes fifth buyout fund at US$15b

The US investment firm sticks to its approach of helping portfolio firms get even bigger by buying other competitors
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:50

San Francisco

OVER the past decade, the investment firm Silver Lake has spearheaded some of the most prominent private equity deals involving technology and media, including the takeovers of Dell Inc and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Now, the firm is poised to significantly raise

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
3 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
4 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
5 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening