Singapore tech manufacturers see modest share movements amid iPhone launch

Singapore
STOCKS of tech manufacturers showed modestly positive impact from the launch of Apple's new iPhone on Wednesday Singapore time, as limited exposure to the tech giant's supply chain and lack of actual sales figures gave investors little impetus to mount a stronger reaction.
