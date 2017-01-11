You are here

Home > Technology

Snapchat picks London as global base outside US

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 07:16

40566447 - 16_11_2016 - SNAPCHAT-IPO_.jpg
Snap Inc, which runs smartphone messaging app Snapchat, said Tuesday it had chosen London as its international headquarters, praising the UK's creative industries.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Snap Inc, which runs smartphone messaging app Snapchat, said Tuesday it had chosen London as its international headquarters, praising the UK's creative industries.

It comes after Facebook, Google and Apple last year announced major investments in London, underlining the capital's status as a technology hub as Britain prepares to exit the European Union.

"I am happy to confirm that the UK is the Snap Inc family's hub outside the US," a Snap spokeswoman said.

Snap has around 75 staff in the UK, up from six a year ago and is looking to add a nearby site to its office in London's Soho district, she added.

"We believe in the UK creative industries," said Claire Valoti, general manager of Snap's UK operations, in a statement.

"The UK is where our advertising clients are, where more than 10 million daily Snapchatters are, and where we've already begun to hire talent."

The news was welcomed by the right-wing government of Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, who is due to trigger Brexit by the end of March.

"The UK continues to be a hugely attractive destination for international investment, including global tech," a government spokesperson said.

"Our technology industry is central to securing future economic growth and this government is committed to ensuring it continues to thrive."

Snap's UK entity will book revenues from customers in the UK and countries where there is no local entity or sales force. Its only other European entity is in Paris.

The firm behind the popular disappearing message application says it has more than 150 million daily active users, including 50 million in Europe.

In November, Snap Inc. reportedly filed confidential paperwork for a public share offering valuing the messaging platform at more than US$20 billion.

The initial public offering (IPO) would be among the biggest in the tech sector in recent years and shine a light on the fast-growing platform.

Snapchat is famous for mobile messages and photos that disappear within seconds after being viewed by the recipient. The free service launched in 2012.

AFP

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening