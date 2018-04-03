You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank, Alibaba to invest US$445m in India's Paytm E-Commerce

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 7:05 AM

BP_Paytm_030418_23.jpg
Paytm E-Commerce competes with Amazon.com Inc's Indian unit and home-grown Flipkart.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] SoftBank Group is investing US$400 million in India's Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd in a funding round that will value the online retailer at roughly US$1.9 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in US$45 million in the round, the filing showed.

SoftBank, which is among major investors in India's fast-growing e-commerce sector and already owns a stake in Paytm's parent, confirmed investing in Paytm Mall, the brand name under which Paytm E-Commerce operates an online market place.

"We believe Paytm Mall's offline-to-online operating model, combined with the strength of the Paytm ecosystem, is uniquely positioned to enable India's 15 million offline retail shops to participate in India's e-commerce boom," SoftBank said in a statement on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a separate statement, Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things.

A filing with India's Registrar of Companies showed SoftBank units will get a 21.1 per cent stake in Paytm E-Commerce after the investment which would come in four tranches.

Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce Pvt Ltd, which currently owns 36.3 per cent of the Indian e-retailer, will remain the single-largest shareholder of Paytm E-Commerce but with a relatively smaller stake of just over 30 per cent after its latest investment is completed in four tranches.

Paytm E-Commerce competes with Amazon.com Inc's Indian unit and home-grown Flipkart. A group company of Paytm's parent One97 Communications Ltd runs India's biggest digital wallet services and also has a stake in a payments bank.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
2 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_VIPMI3_33769071.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Infographics

Singapore manufacturing grows for 19th straight month

BP_ChinaUS_030418_6.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to unveil China tariff list this week, targeting tech goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening