You are here

Home > Technology

South Korean court rejects Qualcomm's request to suspend antitrust body's order

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 17:35

[SEOUL] A South Korean court on Monday rejected Qualcomm's request to suspend an order by the country's antitrust agency to take corrective action on the way it licences patents.

In December, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) fined Qualcomm 1.03 trillion won (S$1.25 billion) for what it called unfair business practices in patent licensing and modem chip sales.

The regulator also ordered the US firm to negotiate in good faith with rival chipmakers on patent licensing, and renegotiate chip supply agreements with mobile phone makers if requested.

If the order is upheld, such measures would affect Qualcomm's dealings with major tech firms including Apple, Intel, Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Qualcomm subsequently filed two lawsuits with the Seoul High Court, one calling for the nullification of the regulator's decision and another seeking the suspension of the corrective order until a ruling on the first is made.

The court turned down the suspension request because it did not believe the regulator's order would pose a risk of "irreparable damage" to Qualcomm, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The court has not yet made a ruling on the first lawsuit calling for the cancellation of the regulator's decision.

A spokeswoman at Qualcomm's South Korean's unit did not have any immediate comment.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

Five years? Korea debates Samsung verdict as both sides appeal

Getting well-oiled: booze in the age of the robo-barman

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

Alphabet completes restructuring with new firm

Zest for AI applications swelling Nvidia's market value

Microsoft betting on 'mixed reality' for Windows 10 update in October

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

STI tumbles 46 points amid reports of possible missile test by North Korea

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Baker Tech's subsidiary and Point Hope pledge S$50m to EOL

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening