You are here

Home > Technology

Spacecraft to end 13-year probe and dive into Saturn

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 05:50

Washington

THE US space agency's Cassini spacecraft will end its 13-year mission to Saturn in mid-September by transmitting data until the final moment before it plunges into the ringed planet's atmosphere, officials said on Tuesday.

Cassini, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

Coming: A platform to ease small suppliers' cash-flow woes

New Uber CEO expresses fear about leaving Expedia after 18 years

Artificial intelligence takes spotlight at Berlin's IFA fair

Google, Apple face off over augmented reality technology

Drones, planes banned in area hit by Harvey to avert risks to rescue work

Australia's Telstra axes A$5.5b fundraising plan after state partner's veto

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

m1.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub offer unlimited-data mobile plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening