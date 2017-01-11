You are here
Startup funding gets off to robust start in 2017
Three funds make debut; Legalese, a startup seeking to automate legal services, bags S$600,000 in angel funding
Singapore
FUNDING for startups is off to a strong start in the new year.
On Tuesday, three new funds were unveiled - Marvelstone Ventures, East Ventures and InseadAlum Ventures.
Marvelstone Ventures, the venture capital (VC) arm of Singapore-based private-investment group
