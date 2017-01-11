You are here

Home > Technology

Startup funding gets off to robust start in 2017

Three funds make debut; Legalese, a startup seeking to automate legal services, bags S$600,000 in angel funding
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

Singapore

FUNDING for startups is off to a strong start in the new year.

On Tuesday, three new funds were unveiled - Marvelstone Ventures, East Ventures and InseadAlum Ventures.

Marvelstone Ventures, the venture capital (VC) arm of Singapore-based private-investment group

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening