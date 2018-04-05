You are here

Tech CEOs call for gun control following YouTube shooting

Thu, Apr 05, 2018

San Francisco

SEVERAL Silicon Valley leaders called for increased gun control on Tuesday afternoon after a woman at the headquarters of YouTube shot and wounded three people before taking her own life.

Tech companies have largely avoided the topic of gun control in the United States, but they have previously pushed for progressive stances on other hot-topic issues, ranging from climate change to same-sex marriage and comprehensive immigration reform. At least three major chief executives took up gun control after the shooting.

"We can't keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won't happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots," tweeted Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey. "It's beyond time to evolve our policies."

Joining him were Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Box CEO Aaron Levie, who respectively sent tweets on Tuesday saying #EndGunViolence and #NeverAgain, two Twitter hashtags commonly used by proponents of gun control.

"On behalf of the team at @Uber, sending support to everyone #YouTube and @Google, and gratitude to the heroic first responders," Mr Khosrowshahi tweeted. "Another tragedy that should push us again to #EndGunViolence"

The tweets on Thursday could be an indication that Silicon Valley may soon weigh in on the epidemic of mass killings by firearms in the US.

"Incredibly sad to see the YouTube shooting today," Mr Levie tweeted. "Our thoughts are with our Google friends and their families. #NeverAgain"

Other tech leaders expressed sympathy for the employees of YouTube on social media on Tuesday without referencing gun control. They included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos and Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS

