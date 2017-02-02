You are here
Tech startups look to Lisbon as Brexit looms
Uncertainty around UK leaving EU is already doing damage as investors have cancelled or delayed funding in at least 30 British fintech startups since the June 23 referendum
London
BACK in 2012, Jaime Jorge did something that few of his Portuguese compatriots ever did: He turned down a job at Google in London. Mr Jorge, then a 24-year-old software developer, chose to start his own enterprise instead. Five years later, Codacy, the company that he co-founded
