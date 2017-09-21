You are here

Home > Technology

Tencent enters old-school finance with stake in China's CICC

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 1:44 PM

Tencent.JPG
Tencent Holdings, China's largest social media firm, is entering the traditional finance industry by investing in CICC International Capital Corp., a move that may help the investment bank's expansion in wealth management.
PHOTOS: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings, China's largest social media firm, is entering the traditional finance industry by investing in CICC International Capital Corp., a move that may help the investment bank's expansion in wealth management.

Shares of CICC jumped by a record after it said Tencent is paying HK$2.9 billion (S$500.3 million) for roughly 5 per cent of China's oldest investment bank. The companies will team up on marketing and data analysis, according to an exchange filing.

CICC, once dubbed the Goldman Sachs of China after it brought some of the country's largest state-run firms to market, has been reducing its dependence on volatile investment banking fees and expanding its business catering to rich individuals.

It completed a US$2.5 billion purchase of China Investment Securities this year, plunging into the retail investor market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Investors are buying into the fintech concept," said Chi Man Wong, a Hong Kong-based analyst at China Galaxy Securities.

CICC gained wealthy clients through the acquisition of China Investment, and Tencent's investment "gives the firm lots of room to play with big data and financial technology. The whole strategy is consistent".

Tencent, which operates the popular WeChat social media service, is buying 207.5 million new Hong Kong-listed shares for HK$13.80 apiece, CICC said.

That's an 11 per cent discount to CICC's Wednesday closing price in Hong Kong, and translates into about 4.95 per cent of its total shares once new stock is issued. 

Shares of CICC surged as much as 19 per cent to HK$18.48 and traded 16 per cent higher at 11.59am in Hong Kong. Tencent was little changed. 

Cooperation with Tencent in areas such as precision marketing and big-data analysis "will enable the company to enlarge its customer base and provide more personalised and diversified wealth management products and services for customers," CICC said.

Set up in 1995, CICC was part-owned by New York-based Morgan Stanley until 2010. Its shares were listed in Hong Kong in 2015.

The brokerage reported a 46 per cent jump in wealth management revenue in the first half, while investment banking sales remained flat.

Tencent gets most of its revenue from gaming but has ramped up its investments in finance, seeking to displace Jack Ma's Ant Financial's dominance in mobile payments as well as money management.

Other internet firms from JD.com to Baidu have set up online finance operations, hoping to up-end an industry controlled by state banks that have traditionally favoured large government enterprises at the expense of smaller private firms.

Tencent's online finance business remains nascent and includes a stake in online lender WeBank.

Its payments business, which competes directly with Ant's Alipay, grew by triple-digits in its latest quarter, President Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
2 Taking stock three years after oil rout
3 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
5 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SINGAPORE Exchange.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

Changi Airport.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport sees 7% rise in passenger movements in August

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Group buys Australian insurer for S$4.1b

Asia Square Tower 2 _building.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Companies & Markets

CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening