You are here

Home > Technology

Tencent falls after Naspers sells HK$76.9b stake at discount

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 10:35 AM

BP_Tencent_230318_48.jpg
Tencent Holdings Ltd slumped in Hong Kong after Naspers Ltd, its biggest investor, raised HK$76.9 billion (S$12.9 billion) selling stock at a discount.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings Ltd slumped in Hong Kong after Naspers Ltd, its biggest investor, raised HK$76.9 billion (S$12.9 billion) selling stock at a discount.

Shares fell as much as 7.8 per cent to HK$405 in early trade. Naspers, a South African media and investment company, sold 190 million shares, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That suggests a price of HK$405 per share, according to Bloomberg calculations. That's the midpoint of earlier guidance of HK$400 to HK$410 per share, a person with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Naspers, which still has a major stake in Shenzhen-based Tencent, is cashing in a sliver of one of the greatest venture-capital investments ever. The stake Naspers bought for just US$32 million in 2001 - when Tencent was an obscure Internet firm in a nation where few people used the Web - was valued at US$175 billion on Thursday.

Naspers will use the money from the sale of Tencent shares to invest in its classifieds, online food delivery and fintech businesses and make other investments. A representative for Naspers couldn't immediately be reached for further comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Technology

SUTD provost Chong Tow Chong to be president from Apr 1

Dropbox IPO priced higher than expected on strong demand

What's ailing tech? Investors are not waiting to find out

EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail

Bank of England, seeking digital boost, sets up its own fintech hub

Facebook admits it should have told users earlier about breach of policy

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_nikkei_230318_53.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble with Wall St as Trump sparks trade war fears

BP_SGconsumer_230318_59.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices up 0.5% in February

BP_steel_230318_31.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

China eyes measures against US imports to balance tariffs on steel, aluminium

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening