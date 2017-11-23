You are here
Tencent overtakes Facebook in valuation; declares global goal
Malaysia 'set to be first foreign country to see launch of its WeChat e-payment system'
Hong Kong
CHINA'S biggest social network and gaming firm Tencent Holdings, which last week reported forecast-beating quarterly results, is close to making Malaysia the first foreign country to roll out its WeChat ecosystem, an executive told Reuters.
Tencent has made a "
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg