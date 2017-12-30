You are here

Home > Technology
THE BROAD VIEW

The human-centred side of design

Design has real value in building and enhancing emotional connections.
Sat, Dec 30, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171230_DESIGN30RQ3E_3240918.jpg
On a day-to-day basis, we encounter design-led solutions, sometimes without any particular awareness of what is being solved, such as the public spaces we see in Singapore that encourage cultural, social, and human interaction.
BT FILE PHOTO

IN an age where we have access to all sorts of information at our fingertips, it is easy to relate to well-known data that the human attention span has decreased as digitisation has increased.

Two years ago, a study by Microsoft found that the average human attention span clocked in at

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

AMD limps into 2018 as chipmaker goes from first place to last

Ripple's rise is poised to rain on Ether's 'flippening' parade

AI-Aided Elixir

SoftBank succeeds in bid to buy big Uber stake

Your game may be tracking your TV habits

Huawei sees slowest growth in years as it takes on Apple

Editor's Choice

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to impose US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

BT_20171230_VICUBE30_3241874.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

A year of beer, fear and tears

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to impose US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vietnam set to lead strong M&A activity

m882444.JPG
Dec 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore's November bank lending up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening