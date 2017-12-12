You are here

Home > Technology

Toshiba, Western Digital are said to settle spat over chip sale

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 3:02 PM

[TOKYO] Toshiba Corp and Western Digital Corp have agreed in principle to settle their legal dispute over the US$18 billion sale of Toshiba's flash-memory business with a formal announcement expected within the next 24 hours, according to people familiar with the matter.

The US company will drop arbitration claims in the US that were aimed at stopping Toshiba from selling the chip business to a consortium led by Bain Capital, while the Japanese company will end its legal claims against Western Digital, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. As part of the settlement, Western Digital will be able to invest alongside Toshiba in a cutting-edge chip plant in Japan and receive a guaranteed supply of next-generation memory chips, they said.

The partners have been locked in a legal battle since early this year after Toshiba said it would sell the chip business to pay for enormous losses in its US nuclear business. The US company had argued Toshiba needed its consent to sell the business, an assertion the Japanese company disputed. Toshiba needed to raise capital to avoid seeing its shares delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Toshiba shares have surged 10 per cent since Bloomberg News reported the two companies were near a resolution to their dispute. Shares rose 1.3 per cent in Tokyo trading Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Toshiba had stepped up pressure on Western Digital in recent weeks. Last month, the Tokyo-based company said it would accelerate investments in its new Fab 6 chip facility in Yokkaichi, blocking Western Digital from participating and raising the prospect the U.S. company wouldn't get supplies of newer chips that it will need to remain competitive. Toshiba also unveiled plans to raise 600 billion yen (US$5.3 billion) in a stock sale, a deal that would help it avoid delisting even if the chip business sale isn't completed on time.

Toshiba's earnings results last month underscored the importance of the semiconductor unit. Profit in the memory business quadrupled to 205 billion yen in the first half of the fiscal year, helped by demand for data storage in smartphones and solid state disks. The division accounted for 88 per cent of the company's operating income.

Toshiba agreed in September to sell the business to a group of investors, including Bain, Apple Inc., Dell Inc. and South Korea's SK Hynix Inc. The deal is structured so that Toshiba and Hoya Corp. will hold a majority of the voting stock, a solution that keeps control of sensitive technology in Japanese hands. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

Mindef to invite hackers to break into its Internet-connected systems to detect weaknesses

HNA units sued by US tech firm for botching US$325m

Amazon's cloud unit expands in China, with new partner in Ningxia

South-east Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017, exceed US$200b by 2025: study

Pregnant woman wants seat on Tokyo metro: there's an app for that

Trump tells Nasa to send Americans to Moon

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

BP_SG_111217_71.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore drops 5 spots to rank 21st in priciest cities for expats: ECA International

dt-cairnhill_heights_1.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Cairnhill Heights in District 9 seeking more than S$80m in collective sale tender

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening