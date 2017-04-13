You are here
TPG wins spectrum auction, shakes up Australia's 4G market
Its US$1.4b network will rival Singtel, Telstra, Vodafone
Sydney
TPG Telecom up-ended Australia's 4G mobile market on Wednesday by buying spectrum and announcing plans to build a US$1.4 billion network to rival Singapore Telecommunications, Telstra Corp and Vodafone Group.
The low-cost Internet provider which is 34 per cent-owned by
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg