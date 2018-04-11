You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter follows Facebook in endorsing Senate's 'Honest Ads Act'

Wed, Apr 11, 2018 - 7:10 AM

2018-03-08T190619Z_832272109_RC1FF0FED130_RTRMADP_3_USA-CYBER-TWITTER.JPG
Twitter said the Honest Ads Act, which would require broader disclosures in online political advertising, "provides an appropriate framework" for ensuring transparency in digital ads, and the company will work with legislators to "refine and advance" the proposal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter said the Honest Ads Act, which would require broader disclosures in online political advertising, "provides an appropriate framework" for ensuring transparency in digital ads, and the company will work with legislators to "refine and advance" the proposal.

The Honest Ads Act, a Senate bill introduced last year with bipartisan co-sponsors, would subject online political ads to the same sort of disclosure rules that now govern similar content in other media such as TV and radio.

In a tweet on its public policy feed on Tuesday, Twitter effectively embraced the idea of some form of regulation of internet ads. Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg endorsed the Honest Ads Act on Friday.

Both social-media companies have been seeking ways to respond to concerns and criticism that Russian operatives used their platforms to spread discord in the 2016 US presidential election.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last year, following the uproar over election meddling, Twitter said it was creating a new "transparency centre" that will dedicate a section to political ads that will show how much each campaign spent on advertising, the identity of the organisation funding the campaign, and what demographics the ad targeted.

Political ads will be required to identify their campaigns and will be indicated on Twitter with a different look and feel. The company also said it will introduce stronger penalties for advertisers who violate policies.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180411_KRNEWSK7NW_3389352.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Real Estate

Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures

BT_20180411_JQLATAM_3389355.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Technology

Latin America's digital economy beckons; will Singapore outfits go?

Apr 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade war could reduce US role as agricultural supplier: Olam

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to list new Indian derivatives in June; exploring Gujarat tie-up with NSE

BT_20180411_KRNEWSK7NW_3389352.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Real Estate

Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures

BT_20180411_JQLATAM_3389355.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Technology

Latin America's digital economy beckons; will Singapore outfits go?

Xi Jinping.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Xi seeks to ease trade tensions, vows to open up China economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening