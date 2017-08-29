Uber picks Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
San Francisco
UBER Technologies Inc on Sunday chose Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of travel company Expedia Inc, as its chief executive, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, handing him the challenge of leading the ride services company out of a nearly year-long
