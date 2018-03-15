You are here

Home > Technology

Uber puzzles industry with carpool launch

Uber Commute is similar to Grab's offering, GrabHitch, that was launched in 2015
Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

BT_20180315_UBER_3351155.jpg
Uber Commute, a "casual carpooling" service, is for drivers to pick up riders who are going in the same direction.
BT PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore

UBER on Wednesday launched Uber Commute in Singapore, baffling industry watchers who told The Business Times that this came three years after its rival Grab launched a similar product, and amid speculation that Uber will soon sell its South-east Asian business to Grab.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

BT_20180315_YMFURLA_3351293.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Furla buys Singapore operations from franchisee

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening