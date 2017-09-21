You are here
Uber reviews Asia dealings amid US criminal probe
The US Justice Dept looking at suspicious activities in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and S Korea
San Francisco
UBER Technologies Inc, facing a federal probe into whether it broke laws against overseas bribery, has embarked on a review of its Asia operations and notified US officials about payments made by staff in Indonesia, people with knowledge of the matter said.
As the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg