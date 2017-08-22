Uber running into big trouble with quiet investor

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
San Francisco
FOR the past week, Uber's board members have been embroiled in conversations over a thorny question: what to do about Benchmark, the venture capital firm that is one of the ride-hailing company's largest shareholders.
While Benchmark had long supported Uber's
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal