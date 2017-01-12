UK bandwidth provider Colt to expand network in Singapore, Hong Kong

COLT, the UK-based firm that provides high bandwidth services for enterprises globally, announced on Thursday that it will expand and enhance the Colt IQ Network in Singapore and Hong Kong this year as part of plans to invest significantly into Asia over the next three years.

Colt said that in Singapore, the investments will revolve around a large-scale expansion of existing coverage, provision of high-bandwidth capacity, and new digging projects for Colt's next-generation fibre.

These initiatives are set to begin here in April, with Hong Kong and other Asian cities to follow in 2017 and beyond.

Colt said: "With this expansion, Colt is challenging the market status quo and is the only provider which will have fully-owned fibre metro networks in key Asian cities (including Tokyo, Osaka and Singapore) and major European cities."