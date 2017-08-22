You are here

Home > Technology

Unicom shares rise in Shanghai, Hong Kong on US$11.7b sale

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 10:01

[SHANGHAI] Shares of Unicom Group's key units in Shanghai and Hong Kong rose after China's second-largest wireless carrier announced a US$11.7 billion stock sale as part of a government push to draw private capital into its state-owned enterprises.

China United Network Communications Ltd, which has been suspended from trading since April, climbed by the 10 per cent daily limit to 8.22 yuan in Shanghai on Monday, while China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd opened 3.5 per cent higher to HK$12.36 in Hong Kong.

Though the Unicom deal will exceed the country's limits on private share sales, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it will waive the phone carrier from the restrictions as the transaction is significant to China's efforts to reform its SOEs.

Unicom Group was among six SOEs picked by the nation's economic planner last year for a pilot program in mixed-ownership - China's preferred term for such private investments. Shares of some SOEs rose last week amid optimism other state enterprises will follow Unicom in attracting private capital as part of the government's broader push to overhaul a sector whose total revenue almost reached US$7 trillion last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both the Shanghai- and Hong Kong-traded companies are units of unlisted China United Network Communications Group Co - also known as Unicom Group.

Unicom Group isn't alone in taking part in China's experiment with privatisation. In September, China's National Development and Reform Commission also picked China Southern Power Grid Co, Harbin Electric Corp, China Nuclear Engineering, China Eastern Air Holding Co and China State Shipbuilding Corp to take part in the pilot program. The idea of infusing private capital is meant to help bring in expertise needed to make state firms more efficient.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

Hackers hit Malaysian sites over Indonesia flag gaffe

Tech leaders warn against 'Pandora's box' of robotic weapons

Tech leaders warn against 'Pandora's box' of robotic weapons

Singapore has 'natural advantage' to be a Smart Nation

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

An imposing, disruptive force

Editor's Choice

BT_20170821_UWPMLEE21_3045493.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Start life right, stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170821_LKPARKWEST21_3045324.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

BT_20170821_JQENT21OCMB_3045275.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Technology

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 New international school aims to cut fees by 40%
3 In the Asia-Pacific, talent shortages will bite hardest in S'pore
4 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI

Normanton Park
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shp.JPG
Aug 21, 2017
Transport

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening