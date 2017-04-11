You are here

Update: Fibre services disruption in Jurong West due to damaged cables

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 22:36
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

MORE than 3,500 end-users may have been affected by a fibre service interruption around the vicinity of Jurong West, Boon Lay and Corporate Road, said NetLink Trust on Tuesday.

In a statement, NetLink Trust said it received reports of a fibre service interruption at around 4.30pm on Tuesday which it had subsequently confirmed to be at a worksite along Boon Lay Avenue.

The incident was caused by a third party contractor doing piling works, said the fibre network operator.

NetLink Trust has deployed recovery teams onsite and emergency service restoration is underway. Services will be progressively restored by Wednesday morning.

"NetLink Trust is working with all relevant parties including the Internet Service Providers to ensure that the service to the affected areas will be restored as soon as possible.

"Affected individuals and members of the press can monitor NetLink Trust's website (www.netlinktrust.com), where updates will be posted as soon as information becomes available," it added.
