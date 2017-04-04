You are here
Wall St's WhatsApp secret: illegal texting is out of control
Rampant use of encrypted apps could enable behaviour that's all but impossible to police and lead to abuses
New York
DIRTY jokes and NSFW (Not Safe For Work) GIFs. Snaps of unsuspecting colleagues on the trading floor. Screenshots of confidential client positions. All that - and, on occasion, even legally dubious information - is increasingly being trafficked over the new private lines of Wall
