You are here

Home > Technology

Western Digital in talks for stake in Toshiba chip unit after an IPO: Kyodo

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 10:40

[TOKYO] Western Digital Corp is in talks to gain voting rights of just under 16 per cent in Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit on the assumption that it will be listed in the future, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Kyodo did not cite sources or say who the US firm was in talks with.

Representatives for Western Digital and Toshiba declined to comment on discussions surrounding the US$17 billion-US$18 billion auction of the world's No 2 Nand producer.

Western Digital, which jointly invests in Toshiba's key chip plant but which has been at loggerheads with its partner over the auction, has offered to drop out of a group bidding for the unit in return for a stronger position in their joint venture, sources told Reuters this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The size of any Western Digital stake in the memory chip unit when it goes public has been one of the sticking points in the discussions, people familiar with the matter have said.

Toshiba's board, under pressure to clinch a deal soon, met on Wednesday to consider Western Digital's new proposal but did not reach an agreement, people familiar with the matter said.

Toshiba is now aiming to reach a final agreement with the Western Digital-backed consortium by Sept 13, two sources briefed on the talks said.

Sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to media on the matter.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

Chang Long Jong 19186109.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: mm2 Asia, Ipco, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening