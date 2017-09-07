Western Digital offers to exit Toshiba chip bid for better joint venture terms

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Tokyo
WESTERN Digital Corp has offered to drop out of a group bidding for Toshiba's coveted flash memory chip business to take a stronger position in their joint venture instead, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The move may help Toshiba finally seal a deal to sell
