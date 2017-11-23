You are here

Home > Technology

Whitman steps down as HP Enterprise CEO

Shares fall over 6%; move comes as customers switch operations from servers to cloud
Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171123_MEG2_3189665.jpg
Ms Whitman has aggressively shed assets and cut thousands of jobs, in addition to splitting HP into two entities.
PHOTO: HP ENTERPRISE

San Francisco

MEG Whitman on Tuesday announced that she will step down as chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), ending a six-year tenure that included overseeing one of the biggest corporate break-ups in history.

Shares of HPE fell more than 6 per cent in after-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

ST unit, partner develop better cargo handling process, win Aviation Challenge

BLOCK71 Suzhou opens to boost tech entrepreneurship between Singapore, China

HPE returns to techie roots with naming of Neri to succeed Whitman

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

UOB's new robot employees Amy and Eve making quick work of data entry tasks

Microsoft's Skype pulled from app stores in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening