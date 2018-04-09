You are here

Home > Technology

Xiaomi pushing for smartphone component suppliers to invest in India

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 2:42 PM

file6zmuenqrvv817pxfakdp.jpg
China's Xiaomi said it wants its global smartphone component makers to set up base in India, in what could potentially bring as much as US$2.5 billion of investment to the South Asian nation and create as many as 50,000 jobs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] China's Xiaomi said it wants its global smartphone component makers to set up base in India, in what could potentially bring as much as US$2.5 billion of investment to the South Asian nation and create as many as 50,000 jobs.

The move could boost Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's flagship "Make in India" drive. Mr Modi wants to turn India into a global manufacturing hub in a bid to boost job growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

New Delhi has a roadmap to increase local assembly of smartphones and last week it announced a 10 per cent duty on the import of key smartphone components, including populated printed circuit boards (PCBs), as part of the plan.

Xiaomi, which has unseated South Korean rival Samsung Electronics to take the pole position in India's smartphone market, hosted 50 of its global suppliers in New Delhi at an investment summit on Monday, which was also attended by key Indian officials.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If all 50 suppliers were to set up shop in India, it would bring in US$2.5 billion in investment and create as many as 50,000 jobs, Xiaomi said.

Xiaomi itself now has six smartphone manufacturing plants in India, its biggest market behind China.

REUTERS

Technology

Trendlines reveals its 'Most Valuable Portfolio company' to be Stimatix, valued at US$42.6m

'Ideas' conference to grapple with dark side of tech

Rakuten's telecom plans are now real, but so are the costs

Zuckerberg to face angry lawmakers as Facebook firestorm rages

Chinese AI startup SenseTime snags Alibaba, Temasek funding at record US$3b valuation

Forget the trade war. China wants to win the computing arms race

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
3 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
4 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
5 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M wins order from Sinanju for Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening