You are here

Home > Technology

Yahoo sued over squandered US$17m fund created for Chinese dissidents

Activists accuse Yahoo of not reigning in profligate spending by the fund's manager
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170413_NAHYAHOO13_2837211.jpg
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight dissidents in China who said that the Yahoo executives did not do enough to rein in Mr Wu's inappropriate and profligate spending.
PHOTO: AFP

Silicon Valley

A GROUP of Chinese political activists filed a lawsuit in federal court against Yahoo on Tuesday, saying the company failed to properly oversee a US$17 million fund it created a decade ago to help Chinese writers, democracy advocates and human rights lawyers persecuted for

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening