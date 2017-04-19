You are here
YouTube is hurting independent media
It recently announced stricter ad rules but the algorithm-based system it uses for pulling ads from videos can't always discern context or distinguish humour from hate speech
New York
AT 21, David Pakman started a little Massachusetts community radio talk programme. While the young broadcaster got his show syndicated on a few public radio stations, it was a YouTube channel he began in 2009, The David Pakman Show, that opened up his progressive political
