You are here

Home > Technology

YouTube is hurting independent media

It recently announced stricter ad rules but the algorithm-based system it uses for pulling ads from videos can't always discern context or distinguish humour from hate speech
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170419_NAHTUBE19_2845275.jpg
Felix Kjellberg, a wildly successful comedy and video game vlogger known as PewDiePie, lost development deals with YouTube and the Disney-owned Maker Studios after The Wall Street Journal reported on a proliferation of Hitler references in his videos.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

AT 21, David Pakman started a little Massachusetts community radio talk programme. While the young broadcaster got his show syndicated on a few public radio stations, it was a YouTube channel he began in 2009, The David Pakman Show, that opened up his progressive political

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
3 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
4 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
5 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening