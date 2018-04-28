You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Insuring the insurers

Swiss Re chairman Walter Kielholz sheds light on his industry, one that's hardly known outside the insurance sector, and shares about the risks that he's very wary of.
Sat, Apr 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

BT_20180428_SWISSRE_3415981.jpg
Walter Kielholz.
BT PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

BT_20180428_SWISSRE_3415981.jpg
"Our role is to make more economies more resilient and help insurance companies in their advice on how to protect assets... Aid or help does not provide a price for risk." - Walter Kielholz.
BT PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

THE benefits of reinsurance - protection purchased by insurance companies - are likely to touch almost everyone, including industries, businesses, governments, and consumers. Yet it is a service most individuals are blithely unaware of. Says Walter Kielholz, chairman of Swiss Re's board of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6va2 afp.jpg
Apr 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's outlook this year still positive despite trade risks: MAS

BT_20180428_ETMASONSMITH28_3416091.jpg
Apr 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

26-year-old shining example of Singapore craftsmanship

BT_20180428_COVERNEW28_3415988-1.jpg
Apr 28, 2018
Brunch

From boring to booming

Most Read

1 New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch
2 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
3 SGX objects to Henn Tan as Trek CEO; orders EGM on the matter
4 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
5 Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Apr 28, 2018
Real Estate

Outlook sunny for private residential market after Q1, but all eyes on big supply pipeline

Apr 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Southeast Asia faces threats from IS, cyber-attacks: PM

file6zwjqaewsl0ncnxvb1t.jpg
Apr 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Supporters hit the streets as Malaysia election campaign to start

Apr 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank likely to axe 1,000 US investment bank jobs: source

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening