You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Price valuer

Georg Tacke, CEO of Simon-Kucher & Partners, tells of a career spent looking at how a company's pricing can affect its success.
Sat, Sep 16, 2017 - 5:50 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

BT_20170916_KLTACKE16_3086305.jpg
"Very often companies forget the value, and what they do is, as we call it, cost-plus pricing. Because they know the cost, and the plus means they add a margin, and in general very often these prices are too low because they don't capture the value. They just capture the cost." - Georg Tacke.
PHOTO BY KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170916_KLTACKE16EE6M_3086706.jpg
"What is the impact of Internet? It is high price transparency... (which) leads to high price sensitivity. So the customer tries to go and get the best deal... In recent years, on the Internet, very often the low price offeror won the game." - Georg Tacke.
PHOTO BY KELVIN CHNG

GEORG Tacke cannot help but notice prices wherever he is, and it annoys him when he sees a bad one.

"It's all the time," he says.

"If you see price tags? If I see somebody who makes a price of $4.37, I think, 'What an idiot'. I mean, why $4.37? I'm 100 per cent sure that whether it

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Raffles Conversation

People's champion

Social services builder

Tough love leader

The placemaker

The Thakral makeover

The prescient iconoclast

Editor's Choice

BT_20170916_NREXTENSION16VMZS_3088844.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Life & Culture

F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021

JK_generics6.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Real Estate

Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure

BT_20170916_COVER16_3088885.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Brunch

A future with no haze

Most Read

1 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
2 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
3 Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data
4 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170916_COVER16_3088885.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Brunch

A future with no haze

BT_20170916_FEATURE16-D_3084383.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Feature

Young Turks

BT_20170916_NREXTENSION16VMZS_3088844.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Life & Culture

F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021

JK_generics6.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Real Estate

Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening