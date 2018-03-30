You are here

Corporatising charity, in BT Weekend

Fri, Mar 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

WHEN a charity goes down, costs are usually what the public cries foul over. Why should a non-profit be using funds pledged in the name of a cause to cover excessive expenses? Yet this is exactly what is preventing fundraisers from being able to do a better job, say those who advocate that charities should be run like businesses. That is, with the salaries, risk-taking and cost structure to match, fenced in by good governance and transparency. This Saturday's Brunch in the BT Weekend takes a look at the state of charity today.

Then hear from Harriet Green, chairman and CEO of IBM Asia Pacific, as she shares her views on building solutions for the digital revolution in The Raffles Conversation.

In Upfront news, an interview with One Championship's first Chief Financial Officer Teh Hua Fung on the MMA organisation's IPO plans, expansion across Asia and how it courts major investors.

In our Investing & Wealth section, Fund Watch spells out the changes to the CPF Investment Scheme that matter for the better. The Fool's Eye View focuses on Reits and what today's rising interest rates mean for the sector. And CFA Singapore Insights traces the transformation of the asset management business as it faces change on all fronts.

Disrupted discovers Asia's first in-flight tech conference, featuring quick-fire speeches and pitch sessions in the air, on board a one-hour Jakarta-Singapore flight.

Cult Status, meanwhile, lets you in on a secret affordable luxury: makeup star Wayne Goss' eponymous line of brushes.

Porsche has put more than 1,000 Cayennes on the road in Singapore. For a change, The Steering Column takes the newest model off the road and onto the desert sands of Dubai.

And in our Health page, a cardiologist explains how to minimise the risk of a heart attack.

