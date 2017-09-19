You are here
18 NZ flights cancelled after fuel pipeline bursts
Govt deploys navy tanker to deliver fuel to minimise disruption; all oil from the leak, estimated at 70,000 litres, has been recovered
Wellington
AIRLINES are cancelling flights in New Zealand and adding stops for long-haul services after a pipeline bringing jet fuel to Auckland airport was closed due to a leak.
Air New Zealand estimated 2,000 customers a day will be affected by the disruption over the next few
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg