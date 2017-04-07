4 ways your company will benefit from Grab for Work

SINGAPORE — With more than 780,000 drivers across South-east Asia, Grab is the most convenient transport solution for executives on the move. And using it with Grab for Work turns it into a powerful corporate solution for businesses too.

Grab for Work is the ride-hailing app’s transport expense management platform for corporations. There are no admin fees, and it’s easy to use. Users just need to log in to their Grab account, set up a group, and add employees.

Launched last May, businesses are already discovering its benefits.

"My team spends a lot of time on the road meeting with partners. We needed a centralised solution to serve their daily transport needs," says Jeffrey Liu, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Guava Pass. "Our transport management process in the past was tedious. Staff members would submit receipts after each ride and sometimes these would get lost."

Guava Pass found that using Grab For Work simplified processes and boosted productivity. “It provided a seamless transport solution to our staff, and streamlined administrative work when processing reimbursements,” says Mr Liu.

Here are four reasons why businesses should start using Grab for Work today:

You spend less time on paperwork, and more on actual work

“Before using Grab For Work, we gave employees cab cards. They had to keep their receipts and declare upon receiving an invoice from the transportation provider. We often had cases of missing receipts,” says Janice Wan, the marketing manager for Goldbell Group.

Grab for Work does away with physical papers. Consolidated receipts with trip details are e-mailed straight to users. Employees no longer have to stuff receipts into an old shoebox, and admin staff no longer have to squint at crumpled, faded leaves of thermal paper.

If you or your employees use the travel expense platform, Concur, this can be linked with the Grab app for e-receipts to be consolidated within a single app.

There are also options for companies to set up a monthly direct billing plan, with the option of pre-paid or post-paid plans, subject to minimum spends.

It lets you keep an eye on everything. And everyone

With consolidated ride statements, you can monitor where and when your employees are travelling and can set the best transportation policies for your business. Your finance department also gets an immediate snapshot of your company’s travel expenditure, and can more easily monitor cash flow.

Grab For Work also lets you set precise usage parameters. Prescribe a time policy for your employees, for example, and let them take business rides only during office hours (or conversely, after office hours for travel home after overtime). Or use a location policy to geo-fence rides, so that they have to start or end within, say, 10km of your headquarters.

You harness the convenience and reach of Grab

By using Grab For Work, your company taps on the size of South-east Asia’s largest ride-hailing fleet which includes private cars, taxis and even motorbikes in certain countries. It’s a great solution if your employees travel regionally. To date, Grab is available in seven South-east Asian countries: Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and most recently, Myanmar.

Your employees will enjoy the range of payment methods Grab offers – from cash, credit and debit cards, to GrabPay and Android Pay. The brand’s new JustGrab feature is also the first (and only) service in Singapore that lets users book a ride from a combined pool of private hire cars and taxis with one tap, and lets them pay the same fixed fare for either. This means more vehicle choices and reduced waiting times – helping your staff get to their appointments punctually.

You can Ride For Good and do your bit for charity

Here’s an extra sweetener to try Grab For Work. From now till April 30, Grab is running a charitable campaign called Ride For Good.

Form teams with your colleagues and tag rides to Grab For Work. For every tagged ride, Grab will donate $1 to two charities: the Home Nursing Foundation, which supports close to 5,000 patients who need home healthcare, and HCA Hospice Care, which makes about 35,000 home visits a year to help terminally ill patients spend their final days in the comfort of their own homes.

Your team will also earn points with each ride and the three teams with the most points stand a chance to win $4,500 in promo codes for their personal use. Even if you don’t win the top prize, you can still earn promo codes if you hit a minimum number of rides in a week.

Here’s how it works:

· Visit hub.grab.com

· Click on “New group” and create your team with “RFG” as part of your team name.

· Use your work email, add your colleagues to your group.

· A Grab For Work tag will appear in your app. Tag your rides to it

Find out more and track your rides at www.grab.com/sg/rideforgood