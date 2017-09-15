You are here

Air Berlin says it received several offers for its assets

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 8:10 PM

[BERLIN] Insolvent German airline Air Berlin has received several offers for its assets which will now be assessed, a spokesman for the carrier told Reuters TV on Friday.

Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline, filed for insolvency last month after major shareholder Etihad withdrew funding following years of losses.

A final decision on buyers for the assets is due on Sept 25, the day after Germany's national election and four days later than previously planned.

