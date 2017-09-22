You are here

Home > Transport

Air Berlin to hold carve-up talks with Lufthansa, easyJet

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 2:14 PM

2017-09-12T125558Z_901884601_RC1852778820_RTRMADP_3_AIR-BERLIN-LUFTHANSA.JPG
Air Berlin's creditors have picked German flagship carrier Lufthansa and Britain's easyJet as possible buyers for the insolvent carrier's aviation business and will negotiate with them for the next three weeks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Air Berlin's creditors have picked German flagship carrier Lufthansa and Britain's easyJet as possible buyers for the insolvent carrier's aviation business and will negotiate with them for the next three weeks.

"Authority was granted to conclude one or more agreements with one or more of these bidders," Air Berlin said in a statement late on Thursday.

Talks over its other Air Berlin assets, such as its aircraft maintenance unit, will continue with other bidders, it said.

Air Berlin, which has about 8,000 employees and operates 144 mostly leased planes, filed for insolvency in August after major shareholder Etihad pulled the plug on funding.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Two sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Thursday that Lufthansa was set to pick up a large part of the carrier.

Lufthansa's CEO said earlier that the carrier wanted to secure the 38 crewed planes it leases from Air Berlin, and was interested in a further 20-40 short-haul planes.

Air Berlin said negotiations with Lufthansa and easyJet would continue until Oct 12, which means Air Berlin's board may not make a final decision on Sept 25 as had been expected.

The news comes ahead of a national election on Sunday in which Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to win a fourth term.

At a rally in the western city of Neuss, where dozens of Air Berlin workers wearing fluorescent yellow crew jackets joined Merkel supporters, the chancellor said: "There are pilots from Air Berlin that we of course wish all the best to, like all people who have a job and would like to keep it."

The prospect of getting access to Air Berlin's airport slots, planes and crews had drawn interest from those airlines and other investors, including former Formula One driver Niki Lauda, jointly with Thomas Cook's German airline Condor, and aviation entrepreneur Hans Rudolf Woehrl.

Also, two people familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier this week that British Airways owner IAG had joined the field of bidders for parts or all of Air Berlin.

Bidders had been especially interested in Air Berlin subsidiary Niki, which operates short-haul flights from Germany and Austria to tourist hot spots.

The deadline for bids for its maintenance unit, which has about 850 employees, has been extended to Oct 6, Air Berlin said.

Lufthansa declined to comment further on Thursday evening. EasyJet declined to comment and Condor was not immediately available for comment.

REUTERS

Transport

Boeing lands US$11b 787 deal from resurgent Turkish Airlines

Private jet crashes Istanbul's main airport, four wounded: official

Liew Mun Leong awarded French Legion of Honour

China turning to electric cars as it caps carbon emissions

LTA unit formed for High Speed Rail

Hurricane damage drives hopes for Avis, Hertz, but beware the short-sellers in back seat

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

PM Lee opens YCH's new Supply Chain City logistics facility in Jurong West

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Tat Hong shares surge 12.3% after trading resumes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening