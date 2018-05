Air France shares went into a tailspin on the Paris stock exchange on Monday, falling by 13 per cent after the resignation of the company's CEO.

[PARIS] Air France shares went into a tailspin on the Paris stock exchange on Monday, falling by 13 per cent after the resignation of the company's CEO.

Air France-KLM boss Jean-Marc Janaillac announced his resignation on Friday after staff at the carrier's French operations rejected a pay deal aimed at ending months of walkouts.

AFP