Air New Zealand flags long-haul jet order as competition abates

Singapore
AIR New Zealand is planning a new order for long-haul Airbus SE or Boeing Co aircraft to enable it to fly directly from its Auckland hub to the east coasts of North and South America, its chief executive said.
The plans come as the airline cautiously flagged improving
