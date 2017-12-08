You are here

Home > Transport

Air NZ cancels flights after 'events' involving Rolls-Royce engines

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

AIR New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday "two recent events" involving Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trent 1000 engines had prompted it to cancel and delay some international flights over the coming weeks, making it the latest airline to experience problems.

Engines on its Boeing

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Nam Cheong's revised swap still 'contentious'

SIA, Air NZ to launch third daily S'pore-Auckland flight from Oct 2018

Carmakers want the tech without its patent wars

Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek to expand to Philippines in 2018

Canada's swipe at Boeing jets could open way for European rivals

Queen inaugurates new 'best of British' aircraft carrier

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
4 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_LSGE8_3212504.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Two-year revamp yields banner year for GE

BT_20171208_MLWEEKEND_3212592.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Life & Culture

A look-back on 2017 and en bloc sale scene in BT Weekend

BT_20171208_LMXARK_3212505.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore chief to join Mapletree next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening