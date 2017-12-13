You are here

AirAsia names new CEO for Malaysia-based operations

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 2:06 PM

AirAsia has appointed Riad Asmat as the new chief executive of the budget airline’s Malaysia-based operations.
[KUALA LUMPUR] AirAsia has appointed Riad Asmat as the new chief executive of the budget airline's Malaysia-based operations, as part of a series of management changes announced on Wednesday.

Mr Riad will assume the post from Jan 10.

Aireen Omar, who is currently the CEO of AirAsia, was promoted as deputy group chief executive for digital transformation and corporate services.

"It's our tradition to promote internally. It is our tradition to break the norm," AirAsia group CEO Tony Fernandes told reporters in a press conference.

Aireen Omar resigned from her board position as a non-independent director of AirAsia last week.

Bo Lingam was appointed deputy group CEO of AirAsia's airline business.

