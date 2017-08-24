You are here

Home > Transport

AirAsia X reports big jump in quarterly profit on forex gains

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 19:37

[KUALA LUMPUR] AirAsia X Bhd, Malaysia's long-haul budget airline, posted a seventh straight quarterly profit which surged largely due to foreign exchange gains and deferred taxes.

The carrier reported a net profit of 47.4 million ringgit (S$15.07 million) for the second quarter ended June, versus 1 million ringgit a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 per cent to a record 1.04 billion ringgit, from 883.2 million ringgit a year ago.

For the full year earnings were estimated by seven analysts polled by Reuters to be around 193 million ringgit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The quarterly performance was helped by aircraft leasing income growing 15 per cent over the period to 123 million ringgit, mainly due to the depreciation of the ringgit, while ancillary revenue grew 41 per cent from a year ago to 193.5 million ringgit.

Operating performance in the second quarter trended slightly above expectations despite the period historically being a lean travelling season.

Passenger load factor - a measure of how full planes are - improved 5 percentage points to 80 per cent, in line with the 26 per cent year-on-year growth in available seats per kilometres (ASK) to 8,449 million.

Total passengers carried in the quarter rose 34 per cent to 1.39 million.

"The second quarter for AirAsia X Malaysia has seen more ASK capacity injected as compared to the same quarter last year. This was to set the tone for future quarters especially the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, both historically strong quarters," AirAsia X group chief executive Kamarudin Meranun said in a statement late Thursday.

The airline plans to strengthen its position in Australia, the highest revenue contributor to its Malaysian based business, while focusing on the growth opportunities available from North Asia in the second half of this year.

Mr Kamarudin added that the carrier is also streamlining operations with up to 10 per cent cost savings.

AirAsia X shares closed unchanged at 0.39 ringgit.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Driverless cars of the future confront rules written for drivers

Regulator issue directive for software fix for A350 on explosion risk

Dubai's DP World reports flat half-year profit

US Navy says remains found by Malaysia not of a USS McCain sailor

Audi board to decide on management reshuffle on Monday - sources

VW plays catch-up with two-tone compact SUV to challenge Nissan

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Trafigura
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

China prosecutors charge Trafigura, staff member in 3-year oil probe: document

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

sgx.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening