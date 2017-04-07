You are here
Airbus, Boeing close in on Qantas' ultra-long haul dream
20-hour Sydney-London flight possible within 5 years if oil prices stay around US$70 per barrel
Sydney
BOTH Airbus and Boeing now offer aircraft that appear capable of flying non-stop commercial flights from Sydney to London - the "Holy Grail" for Australian carrier Qantas Airways.
As long as oil prices don't go much higher than around US$70 per barrel, the 20-hour flight can
