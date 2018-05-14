You are here

Airbus finance chief Wilhelm to leave company in 2019

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 2:31 PM

Airbus finance chief Harald Wilhelm will leave the European planemaker in 2019, the company said on Monday, following outgoing CEO Tom Enders.

A statement from Wilhelm said that next year would be the right time to leave after 18 years with the company's finance department.

"Until then, I remain committed to the performance of the company and I will work with the management to ensure a smooth transition to the next Airbus CFO," he said.

Airbus is also in the process of finding a new chief executive to replace Enders. The company has said a candidate will be submitted to shareholders at the annual meeting in spring 2019 and Enders will help to secure a smooth transition.

