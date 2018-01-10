You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus Lifts narrow-body output in China, explores A380 pact

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 11:24 PM

[BEIJING] Airbus SE will accelerate production of the A320 workhorse model in China to six a month by 2020 as the European planemaker seeks to meet global demand while pursuing more orders in Asia's largest economy.

The narrow-body build rate at the Tianjin plant east of Beijing will increase from the current four planes a month, Airbus Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier said Tuesday during a visit to China with a trade delegation led by French President Emmanuel Macron. The tour failed to produce any new orders.

A French official separately confirmed that discussions are underway about an Airbus partnership with China on the A380 superjumbo, while saying nothing is yet ready for signing. The Toulouse-based company could hand over some interiors and finishing work if Beijing agrees to buy more of the slow-selling double-deckers, a person with knowledge of the discussions said Monday.

Airbus also agreed to expand its engineering capabilities and supply-chain in China, and to deepen cooperation on technical innovation. The Tianjin final assembly line, which opened in 2008 and has built more than 350 A320-series aircraft, will initially move to five planes a month by early 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Group-wide, Airbus aims to produce 60 A320s a month by 2020, up from an average of 44 last year, across production lines in Toulouse, Hamburg and Mobile, Alabama, as well as China. Boosting output from Tianjin would better reflect the importance of local demand, with the factory building 50 planes in 2017 but China taking delivery a quarter of Airbus's global total of about 700.

The absence of new aircraft orders during Macron's trip will come as a disappointment for Airbus, though China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy 75 airliners with a combined list price of at least US$8 billion in the past two weeks, and during President Xi Jinping's visit to Berlin in July the company secured commitments worth US$22 billion.

While rival Boeing Co. trumpeted a US$37 billion mega-sale to China following President Donald Trump's first visit to the country in November, most of those aircraft turned out to be from previously announcement deals.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

SpaceX dealt blow as classified military satellite goes missing

Continental is said to consider major overhaul, possible breakup

PSA Singapore unveils advanced port technologies in new exhibition

Peugeot plans 1,300 French job cuts under new law: union

Aston Martin is said to seek £5b value in IPO talks

China fines two truck makers for pollution, emissions fraud

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
4 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
5 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Pulau Bukom_090118_38.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Oil explorer Rex International unit gets US$1.95m arbitration award

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening