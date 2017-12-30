You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus sprints from behind in bid to upset Boeing order lead

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 9:17 PM

[PARIS] Airbus is pulling out the stops to try and take the lead in its annual order contest with Boeing, lining up a spree of billion dollar deals to close a traumatic year dominated by management upheaval and corruption investigations.

Deals announced this week include confirmation of a record 430-jet order brokered by US-based private equity firm Indigo Partners on behalf of four airlines. But analysts said Airbus may have to offer large discounts to close the gap with Boeing.

The Indigo deal and up to 275 other last-minute orders are seen as a swan song for Airbus sales chief John Leahy, who is due to retire in January after roughly trebling Airbus's market share in his 23 years at the helm.

Airbus has endured what insiders describe as a painful year, falling sharply behind Boeing and seeing its sales teams demoralised by the impact of UK and French probes into the use of middlemen by a now-disbanded headquarters unit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Its share price is nonetheless near record highs as the planemaker recovers from recent production problems.

Looking to retire on a high, Mr Leahy is seen keen to sell at least as many aircraft as the 700 jets Airbus expects to deliver in 2017 - after revising the internal target up from 400 earlier this year when the industry was slowing sharply.

But many observers expect the New Yorker to go further and try to match Boeing, which reported 844 net orders up to Dec 19 and is believed to be closer to the 900 mark now.

Airbus has announced deals for a total of 705 narrowbody jets since the end of November, lifting its potential catch for the year above 1,000 before adjusting for cancellations.

Recent deals include 100 jets to Delta Air Lines, 50 each to lessors AerCap and China Aircraft Leasing (CALC) and 75 spread between two other airlines.

Whether Airbus completes a surprise comeback depends on how many of the latest orders are net additions to the order book.

Hungary's Wizz Air said its share of the Indigo order, comprising 146 jets, needed shareholder approval.

If all deals announced by Airbus since the start of December are included in the end-year total, then two thirds of the year's business will have been done in the final month, compared with an average of 20 per cent in the previous 10 years.

Analysts and industry sources said such a spree could hurt profit margins as the planemaker offers concessions to get deals across the line.

Indigo Partners will have negotiated exceptionally low prices for its block order, while lessors AerCap and CALC were said to be attracted by steep discounts, they added.

"Indigo is a sign of investors boxing up plane orders for airlines, but that's not good for margins as it increases buyers' power," said Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia.

Airbus sources said pricing was driven by the size of the deals and denied making unusual concessions.

Both Airbus and Boeing have deep pockets to offer discounts on best-selling narrowbody jets, where they make most profit.

"This industry is above all a volume game," Mr Aboulafia said.

By contrast, it has been a poor year for orders of Airbus wide-body jets. The planemaker has sold 46 so far this year and has been outsold more than three to one by Boeing, whose Dreamliner sales are at their highest since 2013.

Despite doubts over the future of the world's largest airliner, the A380, Airbus still hopes to clinch an order for 36 from Dubai's Emirates. Talks broke down at last month's Dubai Airshow, but have since resumed, industry sources say.

That hasn't prevented Airbus making plans to phase out A380 output if the Emirates deal is abandoned, Reuters reported this week. While others show interest, few can buy in the volumes Airbus needs to commit to keeping its lines open.

However, Airbus is also betting that if Emirates does buy, this will be a catalyst for other sales, Reuters reported.

Airbus described the report as "speculation".

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

SATS wins Mumbai Airport international cargo concession

South Korea seizes Hong Kong ship for oil transfer to North: Seoul

Current, former SMRT Trains employees face cheating charges amounting to almost S$10m

Australia expected to ease visa restrictions on foreign pilots as planes left grounded

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son: From chicken feed to Japan's richest tycoon

Uber's SoftBank deal may smooth road ahead for scarred startup

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's subsidiaries, associates divest stakes in six malls in India; 2 Reits make board changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening