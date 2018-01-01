Airbus' year-end boom for narrow-body jets masks woes for its wide-body superjumbos

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Berlin
AIRBUS SE completed the year doing what it does best: selling its bread-and-butter narrow-body aircraft.
The European manufacturer late on Thursday firmed up its biggest order from Indigo Partners for 430 A320 aircraft - a contract that was previously announced - while also
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo