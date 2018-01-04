Airlines join banks in dishing out US$1,000 tax bill bonuses

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Dallas
TWO US airlines - American and Southwest - joined the tide of companies offering employees US$1,000 bonuses to mark the tax overhaul Congress put in place for 2018.
American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co announced the bonuses after the close of business on
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo